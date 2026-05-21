St. Maarten Launches Strategic Summer Partnership with Expedia | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) - The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Grisha Heyliger-Marten has announced a new strategic partnership with Expedia Group, one of the world’s largest travel platforms, as part of its 2026 Summer Marketing Campaign. The partnership will place St. Maarten at the center of global travel search and continues the Ministry’s shift to data-driven tourism marketing.

The Minister described the partnership as a major step forward in the country’s evolving tourism strategy.

“Expedia’s decision to partner with St. Maarten reflects strong global confidence in our destination,” the Minister stated. “This collaboration gives us access to real-time traveler insights, targeted marketing tools and international reach that strengthens our competitiveness in a crowded global market.”

The partnership components will allow St. Maarten to increase targeted visibility in key North American and European markets, take advantage of data‑driven traveler insights and booking trends, highlight the island’s summer offerings and drive increased exposure across Expedia’s global network of travel brands.

The Minister emphasized that the partnership aligns with TEATT’s broader shift toward digital‑first tourism marketing, combining structured global alliances with organic online visibility.

“In recent months, St. Maarten has also benefited from significant organic exposure through global online creators and digital communities,” Heyliger‑Marten added. “Whether through structured partnerships like Expedia or through viral moments that showcase our island to millions, St. Maarten is increasingly present in the global digital conversation.”

This approach reflects TEATT’s strategy to diversify the island’s audience, reach younger demographics, and strengthen long‑term destination awareness.

“Today’s travelers discover destinations online long before they book,” the Minister said. “By embracing both formal partnerships and organic digital visibility, we are ensuring that St. Maarten remains top‑of‑mind for future visitors.”

“The Expedia partnership forms part of TEATT’s ongoing efforts to support the tourism sector, protect jobs, and stimulate economic activity during the summer period and beyond. Expedia’s global marketing footprint including its sponsorship of major digital creators such as IShowSpeed during his Caribbean tour demonstrates the value of aligning St. Maarten with forward‑thinking travel platforms. Partnering with Expedia at this moment, TEATT is placing the island within the same modern digital ecosystem that is shaping global travel trends.”

“Our goal is simple,” Heyliger‑Marten concluded. “We want to ensure that St. Maarten continues to shine on the world stage, not by chance, but by strategy.”