St. Maarten Lions Club in collaboration with Tele-Gathering with Community Projects | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) — In celebration of its 30th Anniversary, delegates of Tele-Gathering, a regional network of sports and social clubs affiliated with telecommunications companies across the Caribbean, partnered with the Lions Club of St. Maarten to carry out impactful community projects on Good Friday, April 3rd.

This year’s initiative focused on enhancing two important community spaces. Volunteers undertook the painting of the Cul de Sac Cemetery wall, a designated national monument, helping to preserve its appearance and cultural significance.

Additionally, the group refurbished tables and benches at the Red Cross Seniors Home in Belvedere, improving comfort and usability for residents.

Tele-Gathering is an annual Easter event that brings together members from across the Caribbean, rotating among host territories each year. The gathering emphasizes fellowship, cultural exchange, and meaningful community service.

The 2026 delegation included participants from Trinidad & Tobago, Barbados, Anguilla, St. Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts & Nevis, Guyana, and St. Maarten, all united in their commitment to giving back and strengthening regional ties.

Lions President Alvin Prescod shared his excitement to be outside collaborating with Tele-Gathering and embracing the shared spirit of serving the community. He noted that partnerships like these highlight the strength of collective action and the positive impact that can be achieved when organizations come together with a common purpose.

He closed by expressing enthusiasm for continued collaboration and community upliftment in the years ahead because when service calls, “We Outside, Uniting Hearts While Serving the Community.”