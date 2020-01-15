St. Maarten present at the annual Dutch Holiday Fair ‘Vakantiebeurs’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE NETHERLANDS – Destination St. Maarten is currently being represented alongside Saint Martin and Saba at the 50th edition of Vakantiebeurs which is one of the largest holiday fairs in the Netherlands.

This popular holiday fair consists of a trade day during which the tourism bureaus representatives were able to meet with travel professionals from airlines such as KLM and TUI, tour operators and travel agents amongst others. The holiday fair also consists of four consumer days for holiday seekers to get inspired, receive information and book their next holiday trip.

According to the facts and figures of last year’s Vakantiebeurs, there were 103.312 visitors, and 120 countries being represented, of which the French and Dutch tourism office representatives were present to promote the destination.

This year, it can be expected that these numbers will increase due to the 50th year anniversary celebration of the Vakantiebeurs.

“Being present at Vakantiebeurs will give the island the necessary exposure amongst thousands of vacation seekers and will allow us to engage with them on a personal level to provide information and promote the destination.

Promoting the destination together with Saba showcases the island hopping and multi destination vacation visitors can experience. Targeting the more luxury traveler interested in villas is also one of our objectives as Dutch travelers are spending more per person on their holidays and are avid travelers that goes on vacation at least 2.5 times per year.” said Director of Tourism, May-Ling Chun.

KLM currently flies three times per week directly to and from Amsterdam from Princess Juliana International Airport, and has their annual World Deal Weeks campaign on going offering lower prices on over 100 destinations including St. Maarten with ticket prices flying from Amsterdam to St. Maarten starting at 499 euros.

