St. Maarten Promoted as Business Hub of the North Eastern Caribbean at Emigration Expo 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication (Ministry TEATT), promoted the destination as a business hub for the North Eastern Caribbean at Europe’s biggest event for emigrants, the “Emigration Expo 2020.”

Also, part of the collaboration was the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The participation of the three parties was coordinated by the Cabinet of the Ministry Plenipotentiary in The Hague, the Netherlands.

The destination St. Maarten theme ‘One Gateway to Multiple Markets’, promoted the country’s key geographic position as an ideal hub for establishing and expanding businesses. With the main objective of branding St. Maarten as the “Friendly Business Island”, the delegation attended the two-day Expo based on three key mission points: To seek partnerships, business development opportunities and funding for local entrepreneurs and Small and Medium Enterprises (SME’s); To recruit professionals, experts and students to fill critical vacancies within Government of Sint Maarten and SMMC; and also, to attract investors to help develop and meet the demands of St. Maarten’s growing industries, such as the Mega Yacht sector, in order to increase jobs opportunities for locals.

SMMC presented its plans for the new general hospital and opportunities related to recruiting personnel and experts in the medical field and services based on the economic impact that this development will have for the economy including the development of Medical Tourism.

The Expo took place from February 8 to February 9 in Expo Houten in the Dutch city of Utrecht. Emigration Expo 2020 was hosted by the Dutch Caribbean.

According to the organizers of the Expo, 150,000 emigrants leave Europe to work elsewhere.

The 24th edition of Emigration Expo attracted approximately 200 exhibitors from two dozen countries; 340 participating organizations; 100 presentations and received about 11,000 visitors from the Netherlands, Germany and Belgium.

“The cooperation and collaboration received from Ministry TEATT, Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary, SMMC along with COCI in this joint approach resulted in our participation being a great success allowing for vital economic and other development information being presented at the Expo.

“The aforementioned highlighted the benefits that the destination has to offer in the framework of economic expansion and growth thereby making it the leading destination for doing business in the North Eastern Caribbean,” President of the COCI Board Benjamin Ortega said on Sunday.

The St. Maarten delegation also met with other stakeholders such as the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO), the Dutch Ministry of Interior Affairs and Kingdom Relations.

Visitors to the Expo were able to learn about living, studying and working abroad as well as doing business in another country. Emigration Expo 2020 was aimed at entrepreneurs, emigrants, returning emigrants, expats, students, and retirees.

The exhibitors comprised of companies, schools, hospitals, governments, embassies, banks, relocation companies, consultancies, tax advisors, insurance companies, real estate agents, and emigration guidance companies, just to mention a few.

