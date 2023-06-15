St. Maarten representation in Canada | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau is pleased to announce the addition of a new PR and Marketing Communication firm, Vox International as the Canadian Representation for the Friendly Island.

“I am delighted to welcome VoX International as a new partner in our efforts to support the tourism industry in St. Maarten. Their expertise and commitment to excellence will be invaluable as we work together to promote this Magical destination to the world." said Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Traffic and Telecommunication (TEATT), Honourable Arthur Lambriex

As part of its partnership with St. Maarten, VoX International will be providing a range of public relations, trade, consumer, and MICE activities, including media and trade outreach, destination training, FAM trips and co-op marketing campaigns. The goal is to re-introduce St. Maarten to Canadian trade and consumers, positioning the destination as a bucket-list destination and drive increased tourism to the area. In 2022, over 28,000 Canadians made overnight visits to the destination.

"We are thrilled to welcome St. Maarten to our family of clients," said VoX International President Susan Webb. "This is a truly special destination that offers unforgettable experiences for Canadians. We look forward to working with St. Maarten to promote the destination to Canadians who have never been, and those who wish to immerse themselves once again in the ‘friendly island’ life.”

“We look forward to this new partnership with VoX international, and are excited to start working with the team to achieve our strategic goals. We believe our destination has much to offer to Canadian travelers, with our diverse set of accommodation, experiences and friendly people. The Canadian market has always been an important source market for us. We see strong growth potential within this market. We hope to tap into this opportunity and increase our market presence with the assistance of VOX international and our trade partners” ´said May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism of St. Maarten.

With its stunning natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and ‘two countries, one people’ motto, St. Maarten is destined to become a traveler favorite. VoX International looks forward to helping the country achieve its goals for increased Canadian arrival numbers in the years to come.

Cari Marotta (Account Manager Travel Trade) and Debbie Wegiel (Account Manager Public Relations) will manage the St. Maarten account, liaising with the travel trade, providing destination updates and developing PR & marketing plans, along with spearheading various other projects. The team can be reached at stmaarten@voxinternational.com.