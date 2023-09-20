St. Maarten Road Runners Presents “Grant Thornton Kids Race” Sept. 30 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Road Runners is proud to present a new event this year the “Grant Thornton Kids Race” which will take place on Saturday 30 September 2023.

This event is sponsored and made possible by Grant Thornton. In line with the mission and vision of the St. Maarten Road Runners to continuously promote a healthy lifestyle for all, this event caters to especially kids.

The “Grant Thornton Kids Race 2km & 5km” is a little different than the usual events and consists of 2 different races which can be chosen from.

Race number 1 For the ages 5 - 9 years a 2 km run:

The route will start on the Boardwalk Gelateria Milano.

Race number 2 For the ages 10 - 15 years a 5 km run:

The route will start on the Boardwalk Gelateria Milano to Point Blanch and back to the Boardwalk.

The event starts at 4:00pm with a briefing at 3:45pm at Gelateria Milano.

The registration fee: $5,00 for the 2km and $7,50 for the 5km and includes a nice goodie bag and awesome finishers prices.

You can register online for the event via the registration link on the St. Maarten Road Runners Facebook pages and Instagram. Registration closes Friday, 29 September at 10pm.

Within a week after completing the registration, you will receive a confirmation email from the event organization with a welcome letter containing the necessary information about collecting your race number and event day.

For any questions, please call Tri-Sport at 721-545-4384 or WhatsApp +1721-5805834 or +1721-580-6330 or +1721-5531918.

You can also email to sxmroadrunners@gmail.com or info@trisportsxm.com