St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation Partners with AUC to Empower School Coordinators | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation joined forces with the American University of the Caribbean (AUC) to host a dedicated workshop for science school coordinators, aimed at equipping them with valuable tips and tricks to enhance their preparation for the upcoming Science Fair.

The Science Fair is set to take place during the week of March 31 to April 5, 2025.

The workshop, held on November 29, 2024, brought together science teachers and coordinators from various secondary schools on the island, providing practical strategies and resources to inspire students and ensure a smooth, engaging experience during the Science Fair.

Facilitating the workshop were AUC students who have previously served as science teachers, mastered the scientific method, and both won science fairs in the United States and mentored students who won science fairs, bringing a wealth of knowledge and real-world experience to the event.

“We are extremely grateful to AUC for enthusiastically coming on board and supporting the Science Fair once again as we prepare for the upcoming fair. Our goal was to empower those guiding future fair participants, and we were successful in doing so,” said Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation.

The national Science Fair provides a platform for students aged 12 to 18 a unique opportunity to showcase their creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills by developing and presenting STEAM projects in a friendly competitive environment.

The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation looks forward to the event in March, which promises to highlight the ingenuity and talent of young scientists from schools across the island.

For more information about the Science Fair, please contact Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation, sxmsff@gmail.com, +1-721-556-0520.