St. Maarten Showcased Across Major North American Network on talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Tuesday, May 25, St. Maarten was seen in millions of homes across North America as the featured trip giveaway on the number one rated and nationally syndicated daytime talk show “Live with Kelly and Ryan”.

The exposure is part of St. Maarten Tourism Bureau’s efforts in conjunction with Diamond Public Relations to heighten the island’s presence in the United States and generate new interest and demand.

Oyster Bay Beach Resort partnered to provide the hotel stay prize package, which the celebrity hosts outlined in detail as images of the resort aired to millions of viewers. This is the first of three trip giveaways to the destination, with two more trips to St. Maarten set to be featured on the prize wheel this season in the ‘Ready, Set, Grow Trivia’ segment.

“We are thrilled and proud to see St. Maarten being featured on such a renowned television program in North America,” said May-Ling Chun, Director of Tourism, of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. “As part of our dedicated tourism recovery strategy, we will continue to pursue initiatives of this caliber in order to bring our partners varied opportunities as well as showcase the destination and our unique offerings as travelers begin exploring again.”

Tuesday’s show, featuring both St. Maarten and Oyster Bay Beach Resort, can be viewed online at www.kellyandryan.com.