St. Maarten Small Properties Association Hosts Impactful Membership Mixer | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CAY HILL) - The St. Maarten Small Properties Association hosted a dynamic Membership Mixer on Wednesday, November 20, at the L’Esperance Hotel in Cayhill. Under the theme “Power in Unity,” the event emphasized the importance of collaboration among small property owners and showcased strategies for growth and sustainability in the local tourism industry.

The highlight of the evening was an inspiring keynote address delivered by Mr. Claret Connor, Director of the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB). Mr. Connor’s speech offered valid and actionable suggestions aimed at strengthening the association’s collective impact. His recommendations focused on three key areas:

Maximizing Purchasing Power: By pooling resources, association members can negotiate better rates for supplies, services, and marketing efforts, ensuring cost efficiency and improved profitability. Improving Service Support: Enhanced collaboration with service providers can elevate customer experiences, enabling small properties to compete effectively in the market. Gaining Government Recognition: Mr. Connor emphasized the need for small property owners to advocate for greater acknowledgment of their tangible contributions to the tourism economy, urging them to present unified data and demonstrate their collective performance.

“This is just the beginning of what we can achieve when we work together,” said Ms. Nzinga Lake, President of the St. Maarten Small Properties Association (SMSPA). “The suggestions shared by Mr. Connor align perfectly with our vision of creating a stronger, more resilient hospitality sector in St. Maarten.”

The event also underscored the importance of lobbying with the Tourist Bureau, St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Princess Juliana International Airport, WINAIR and both Ministries of Tourism & Finance to gain access to crucial industry data and statistics, and marketing enabling members to make informed decisions and strategically position themselves in the competitive tourism market.

“This event exemplifies the value of working together as a united front,” said Ms. Jeannia Dupersoy, SMSPA Treasurer . “By combining our efforts, small property owners can amplify their voice, strengthen their operations, and make a lasting impact on the tourism industry in St. Maarten.”

Attendees also had the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and discuss ways to enhance the competitive edge of small properties. The St. Maarten Small Properties Association continues to foster a sense of unity and purpose among its members, empowering them to collectively shape the future of hospitality on the island.

The evening concluded on a celebratory note with the presentation of Membership Stickers to small hoteliers. These stickers, designed to be prominently displayed in the main lobbies of member hotels, symbolize the collective strength and commitment of the association to delivering excellence and unity within the hospitality sector. Hotels represented were Alicia’s Inn, Baker’s Suites, Bute Hotel, Carl’s &Sons Guest House, Diamond Gem Residence, Joshua Rose Guest House, L’Esperance Guest House and Lama Guest House.

The St. Maarten Small Properties Association represents the interests of small property owners, advocating for collective solutions, shared resources, and stronger partnerships to enhance their role in the local tourism sector. Through its initiatives, the association seeks to create a united front that drives economic growth and excellence in service delivery.

For more information about the St. Maarten Small Properties Association and its initiatives, please visit our website: www.721smspa.com or email: stmaartensmallproperties@gmail.com

L' esperance Hotel presenting their SMSPA membership sticker.