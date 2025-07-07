St. Maarten Sports Federation Raffle Fundraiser a Resounding Success | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) is proud to announce the successful completion of its recent fundraising raffle, which took place during the thrilling Domino’s Interschool Dinghy Sailing Championship on May 24, 2025.

Out of the 900 raffle tickets printed, an impressive 816 were sold, marking the event as a true community achievement. The raffle draw was held live at the sailing event, adding excitement and engagement to an already dynamic day.

We are pleased to congratulate the lucky winners:

1st Prize – Ticket #793

2nd Prize – Ticket #108

3rd Prize – Ticket #367

This fundraiser was made possible through the dedication of numerous individuals and organizations. We extend heartfelt thanks to the sports federations and the SMSF board members who enthusiastically sold tickets and championed this cause.

A special thank you goes out to our generous sponsors:

Winair

Simpson Bay Resort

Divi Resorts

Your support and contributions were invaluable and greatly appreciated.

Most importantly, we wish to thank every single person who purchased a ticket; your participation directly supports the ongoing development and restructuring of SMSF, youth and sports programs across St. Maarten. With your help, we continue to build a stronger, more united sporting community.

On behalf of the St. Maarten Sports Federation, thank you for being a part of this success story.

Follow all sports and recreational activities on our social media pages @Sint Maarten Sports Federation.