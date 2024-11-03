St. Maarten Sports Federation Reconnects with CANOC to Drive Growth and Forge a Path Forward | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) is excited to announce its successful participation in the Caribbean Association of National Olympic Committees (CANOC) General Assembly and Workshop held in Turks and Caicos on October 19 and 20, 2024.

This reconnection, after a four-year gap, is set to catalyze SMSF’s plans for local sports development by granting access to crucial resources and strategic partnerships designed to advance sports across the Caribbean.

Although SMSF is not a National Olympic Committee or a member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), it plays a key role as the umbrella body for 25 national sports federations/associations on the island through its Associate Membership to CANOC and CENTRO CARIBE SPORTS.

The SMSF delegation, led by President Naomi Korstanje and Secretary Maria Collazos-Cotton, engaged in impactful sessions that addressed essential themes in sports advancement.

These included the powerful opening remarks by CANOC President, Keith Joseph on the importance of Collaboration and Sustainable development, and a panel discussion on "From grassroots to elite: Building a Caribbean Legacy". A highlight was the panel discussion with sports Physiologists and Sports Physical Therapists, moderated by SMSF President Korstanje on "Athlete Mental Health and Wellbeing: The cornerstone to excellence & beyond”.

This discussion underscored and reaffirmed SMSF’s commitment to the well-being of local athletes and the importance of a holistic approach to sports development.

In a pivotal step towards responsible sports management, SMSF signed on to the Sports for Climate Action Framework, affirming its commitment to eco-conscious practices that align with the CANOC Sustainability Action Plan which was approved in this General Assembly.

SMSF is also focused on creating a unified National Sports Vision in partnership with it's membership, alongside the Department of Sports (DOS) and the National Sports Institute (NSI). These organizations aim to foster a culture of fitness and sports in St. Maarten, aspiring to make health, movement, and sports an integral part of daily life and local culture.

With foundational support from both public and private sectors, SMSF’s vision is to prepare St. Maarten athletes to achieve excellence on national and international stages.

The workshops underscored the necessity of maintaining strong affiliations with regional and international sports bodies, highlighting SMSF’s role in the broader sports landscape. This renewed connection with CANOC opens doors for SMSF to leverage vital resources and partnerships in preparation for significant events such as the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games and the Caribbean Games. With CANOC’s support, SMSF is actively working toward Panam Sports affiliate membership, which would further extend its influence and opportunities for growth within the regional sports community.

A unifying theme of the conference was the call for collaboration among Caribbean nations to strengthen the regional sports sector. SMSF is dedicated to fostering partnerships that will not only benefit St. Maarten but also contribute to the Caribbean’s collective success. The Federation intends to maintain a robust connection with CANOC and Centro Caribe Sport to ensure St. Maarten benefits from all available growth resources.

The SMSF delegation had the honor of attending the inaugural CANOC Sports Awards on October 19, celebrating resilience and achievements within the Caribbean’s sporting community. Among those honored was Mijaín López, a five-time Olympic gold medalist wrestler from Cuba, exemplifying the high standard of Caribbean athletics. This event highlighted the strength, unity, and perseverance that characterizes Caribbean sports, celebrating accomplishments that inspire collaboration and excellence across the region.

SMSF extends heartfelt gratitude to CANOC for the warm reception, as well as to the Department of Sports for facilitating this trip. Special thanks to St. Maarten Nectar for providing gifts to CANOC’s executive board and the host country.

SMSF looks forward to applying insights and best practices gained from CANOC to strengthen sports on St. Maarten and address the challenges faced by local athletes and sports organizations. This renewed collaboration marks a promising new era for sports on St. Maarten, and SMSF is committed to building on this foundation to promote sustainable growth and excellence.