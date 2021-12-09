St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth Baseball Christmas Clinic | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth Baseball and Softball Association is hosting its first ‘Babe Ruth Christmas Clinic’ starting Saturday 18 December 2021 thru Friday 24 December 2021 at the Little League Ballpark, the association said on Thursday in a media statement.

This six-day Baseball Clinic will be led by Coach Johnny Johnson. Coach Johnson is in his fourth year as head baseball coach of the James Clemens Jets, after serving as head coach at Fort Payne (AL) High School for 14 years (2005-2018).

Coach Johnson will conduct player trainings, drills, coaching sessions, and player evaluations with players in the age range of 12 – 18 years old. Also, Coach Johnson will be explaining to our local players how to get into high schools and colleges.

In addition, Coach Johnson will make video recordings of players with the plan to send to schools and/or scouts. Babe Ruth league will also conduct sit down interview and radio tours with Coach Johnny Johnson to give information and what he is doing here on St. Maarten.

If you want to register for the upcoming 2022 baseball/softball season or learn more about us, you can at: www.sxmbaberuthleague.com.

If you would like to be a sponsor for the St. Maarten/ St. Martin Babe Ruth Baseball Christmas Clinic feel free to email: sxmbaberuthleague@gmail.com or call 587-1989.