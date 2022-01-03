ST. MAARTEN/ ST. MARTIN BABE RUTH LEAGUE ORGANIZES OPEN HOUSE | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - The St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League is doing it again and this time the organization wants the public to get to know the League and what they stand for.

“The St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League is hosting its first Open House. The purpose is to introduce the League and to bring together baseball enthusiasts who are interested in supporting the League and the kids.

“The Open House is scheduled on January 22, 2022, at Motor World, Welfare Rd #20 Cole Bay in the show room. The League is asking all persons to RSVP at sxmbaberuthleague@gmail.com

“The Board of St. Maarten/ St. Martin Babe Ruth Association would like to thank all the sponsors that have and are still supporting the League.

“A special thanks goes out to Coach Johnny Johnson from Madison, Alabama of the James Clemens High School for hosting our first ‘Babe Ruth Christmas Clinic - from December 18, 2021, until December 24, 2021 - which was held on the Little League Ball Park,” the League said in a press statement on Monday.

The St. Maarten/St. Martin Babe Ruth League would like to thank: Motorworld, CC1, Monster Factory, Little League Foundation, Core Media, VID Media Solutions and Carl & Sons.

The St. Maarten/ St. Martin Babe Ruth League’s inaugural season (ages 8-18) starts February 5th, 2022, and persons who are interested in joining the League can register online via their website www.sxmbaberuthleague.com