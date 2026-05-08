St. Maarten & St. Martin Captivate Global Audience at CLIA Cruise Conference 360 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/Fort Lauderdale, Florida — The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB – Dutch) and the St. Martin Tourism Office (STO – French) delivered a powerful and unified destination showcase at the 20th Annual CLIA Cruise Conference 360, held April 21–26, 2026.

The event brought together more than 5,000 cruise industry professionals, including travel advisors, cruise executives, and key destination stakeholders from around the world.

Also in attendance were regional stakeholders including the Anguilla Tourist Board, represented by its Director, Jameel Rochester, and Accessible Ventures St. Maarten, represented by Laura Louis-Leblanc, Port Manager. T

heir participation followed recent industry engagements and discussions around the value of platforms such as the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) in strengthening destination visibility and trade relations.

Both entities attended solely to gain firsthand insight into the conference and explore opportunities for future involvement, including the potential for greater regional alignment and collaborative positioning within the cruise and travel trade landscape.

Working in unity, the St. Maarten and St. Martin delegation delivered a standout showcase through an immersive destination presentation themed, “St. Maarten & St. Martin: Two Nations, One Unforgettable Experience.”

The session attracted more than 100 travel advisors and industry stakeholders, primarily from the United States, St. Maarten’s largest source market, and quickly emerged as one of the most engaging experiences of the conference.

Led by Jacqueline Louis, CEO, IMBRACE, the presentation brought the destination to life through compelling storytelling and expert insight. Attendees were guided through the island’s rich history, vibrant culture, diverse landscapes, and evolving tourism and trade opportunities, while highlighting its wide range of activities, entertainment offerings, and distinctive culinary scene.

The session effectively showcased the island’s appeal across multiple market segments, including leisure travelers, families, groups, adventure seekers, and the MICE sector.

The experience was further elevated by dynamic cultural performances from Funtopia SXM, adding energy and authenticity to the showcase. Attendees described the presentation as “one of the best,” citing its engaging format, strong storytelling, and clear destination positioning, which increased confidence in promoting and selling St. Maarten & St. Martin as a premier cruise and stay-over destination.

Beyond the workshop, the delegation maximized its presence at the conference tradeshow, engaging directly with thousands of industry professionals over three days. Through one-on-one consultations, visual displays, and targeted promotions, the team reinforced the destination’s strong brand presence and market appeal.

“Participating in CLIA Cruise Conference 360 provides an invaluable platform to engage directly with the global travel trade and strengthen our relationships with key industry partners,” said Cherinah Franken, Head of Product Development at STB.

“The strong response to our presence underscores the impact of authentic storytelling and reinforces St. Maarten’s position as a leading Caribbean destination. We remain focused on creating meaningful connections that drive both cruise and stay-over growth.”

Organized annually by Cruise Lines International Association, Cruise Conference 360 is one of the industry’s leading events for business development, professional training, and strategic networking.

The organization plays a central role in supporting travel advisors and promoting the value of the global cruise industry.

As cruise tourism continues to grow amid increasing regional competition, initiatives such as CLIA Cruise Conference 360 remain essential. By actively engaging with travel advisors and industry stakeholders, St. Maarten and St. Martin are well-positioned to strengthen their market presence, expand their global reach, and drive sustained visitor growth.