St. Maarten Students Highlight Local Heritage at 7th World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium in Greece | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A delegation of students from St. Maarten Academy proudly represented the island at the 7th World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium, held from April 22–26, 2026, in Athens–Loutraki, Greece.

The delegation comprised students Hadassah Issac, Aljenee Henry, Tiara Hodge, Reese Prince, and Siyona Gianchandani. They were accompanied by educators Emlynn Francis of St. Maarten Academy and Jennelle Blackman of Milton Peters College, along with UNESCO Sint Maarten Secretary-General, Ms. Marcellia Henry.

This year’s symposium, themed “Unknown Heritage,” focused on culturally significant sites that are not officially recognized as UNESCO World Heritage Sites but hold deep value within local communities. The St. Maarten delegation delivered a presentation on the Great Salt Pond, highlighting its importance as a cultural and historical landmark. Their presentation featured a musical performance of “Sweet Salt, Sweet Salt,” written by Garfield Young (Papa Umpo), with music composed by Anastasia Larmonie, and concluded with a poetic tribute honoring the island’s salt workers; the poem “Abandoned Salt Pond” from the book The Frock and Other Poems by Laurelle “Yaya” Richards was recited.

During the symposium, the students participated in creative workshops, collaborative and cultural exchange sessions alongside peers from more than 19 countries, including China, Croatia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Italy, Nepal, Oman, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Slovenia, the United States, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Poland, Finland, Andorra, and Costa Rica.

Educators attended professional development sessions centered on the World Heritage in Young Hands programme and the “Know–Cherish–Act” educational model.

The entire delegation also visited notable historical sites, including the Acropolis and the Panathenaic Stadium, the venue of the first modern Olympic Games in 1896, and Heraion.

The students were commended by fellow participants and educators for their engagement, enthusiasm, and exemplary representation of St. Maarten on the international stage.

This achievement was made possible through the generous support of parents, sponsors, and the Government. Special appreciation is extended to the following donors:

Group Sponsors:

UNESCO / Government of Sint Maarten, Het Cultuurfonds Caribisch Gebied, National Institute of the Arts, Rotary Club of St. Maarten Mid Isle, Rotary Club of St. Maarten Sunrise, Rotary Club of St. Maarten

Food Sale Sponsors:

Carrefour, Cost U Less, Prime Distributors, Cake House, Lucky’s Shopping Center, CC1 St. Maarten, Prerna Golkani, Shakira Dacres Sullivan, Shaunette Wilson

Raffle Sponsors:

Sapphire Beach Club and Resort, Oyster Bay Beach Resort, Alicia’s Inn, Infinity Restaurant, Office World

Individual Sponsors:

Port St. Maarten, Best Advisory Insurance, Philander’s Cooling System, Show Time Light and Sound, Windward Electrical Company, Diamante Fine Jewelers, Van der Meijden Graphics and Consultancy, FAVE School Board & Management, Double Decker, Home & U, Pastor Phillipe Netus, Laborde Smith

Plans are already underway to facilitate participation in the 2027 symposium, scheduled for March 17–21. Businesses and members of the public are encouraged to support efforts to send an even larger delegation. For additional information or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Marcellia Henry (UNESCO) at +1 (721) 520-3051 or send a WhatsApp message to the St. Maarten Youth Council at +1 (721) 550-8971.