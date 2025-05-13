St. Maarten Toastmasters Head to Barbados for District Conference Under the Theme “Voices Amplified, Leaders Unified” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - A delegation of passionate and talented Toastmasters from St. Maarten will travel to Barbados from May 14th to May 18th, 2025, to attend the Toastmasters District Conference, held under the inspiring theme “Voices Amplified, Leaders Unified.” This annual event gathers members from across the Caribbean and beyond to celebrate leadership, communication, and personal development.

Among the standout representatives from Division I and St. Maarten are Damien Schmidt, competing in the Table Topics Contest, and Cheryl Dangleben York, participating in both the Evaluation Contest and the International Speech Contest. They will be accompanied by several fellow Toastmasters who are also attending to participate in educational sessions and gain exposure to regional best practices in public speaking and leadership.

Area Director Maria Eduardo, who will also be in attendance, shared her enthusiasm:

“I’m proud to be traveling with this dynamic team of individuals who are committed to growth, excellence, and service. This conference is a significant opportunity to build connections, share ideas, and amplify the leadership potential of each member.”

The conference agenda includes high-impact workshops on Artificial Intelligence, Financial Management, and Personal Branding, as well as presentations by renowned keynote speakers, making it an enriching experience for all who attend.

The Toastmasters community of St. Maarten is immensely proud of all participants and extends heartfelt best wishes to those competing. Their presence at this regional event is not only a reflection of personal achievement but also a symbol of the island's growing voice in the world of public speaking.