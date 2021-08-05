St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Launches Travel Agent Program | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Philipsburg – In an effort to offer travel agents the opportunity to experience St. Maarten and learn more about the destination, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) with the support of the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) will be launching the St. Maarten Travel Agent Program for the duration of 3 months commencing September.

With this initiative, travel professionals in the North American travel trade industry are invited to partake in this program and visit the destination to immerse themselves with everything St. Maarten. Participating travel agents will be provided with a list of special rates from on island partners to enjoy a variety of accommodations, land and watersport activities, restaurants and much more.

This program and it’s participating local partners will be promoted throughout a trade database of over 25.000 + travel agents on a continuous basis during the course of the program, encouraging travel professionals to take a trip to St. Maarten to enjoy enriching and educational experiences to be shared onward to their clients, friends and family.

Travel agents that are operating in this new reality are those that want to travel independently to experience a destination on their own accord. They are oftentimes self-educating and self-funding their airfare and working diligently to present their findings to their clients through strong social streams and verbal accounts.

Local businesses in the hospitality sector that are interested in being part of this program can reach out to the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau at 5490200 or email stb-marketing@sintmaartengov.org for details and registration.