St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Unveils its Captivating Branding and New Office Location in Historic Building | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the memorable evening of Friday, December 1st, government officials, tourism stakeholders, locals, and visitors gathered on Front Street to witness the grand inauguration of the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) new offices located in the St. Joseph Building. The event, brimming with festivity and significance, also served as the platform for the unveiling of the destination's eagerly awaited logo – a vibrant emblem that signifies a renewed commitment to promoting the island's unique charm.

The Honorable Minister of Tourism, Arthur Labriex, alongside Tourism Director May-Ling Chun and the building owners, Luis Gioia and Angel Gioia, unveiled the new office and logo, marking a pivotal milestone for STB. Minister Labriex remarked, “The opening of our new state of the art tourism office is a major milestone for our community. With this new hub for tourism, we have the potential to revolutionize how we promote and develop our local tourism industry. The new office will play a crucial role in driving tourism growth. We will work to create new opportunities for visitors to enjoy our community, including cultural and recreational events. The office will also help coordinate marketing efforts and promotions to increase tourism numbers and revenue.”

Crafted by Big Idea Advertising in collaboration with local stakeholders, the new logo is a visual masterpiece, capturing the diverse beauty and cultural vibrancy of St. Maarten. Each element within the logo weaves a captivating tale, reflecting the island's identity and the exceptional experiences awaiting every visitor. The logo unveiling goes beyond a mere graphic; it signifies a bold step into the future for STB, aligning with St. Maarten's mission to showcase the destination's unparalleled charm.

Director of Tourism, May-Ling Chun stated, "The grand opening and logo unveiling mark an exciting chapter for the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau. Our new office and logo are not just symbols; they represent our commitment to telling the unique stories of St. Maarten and providing unforgettable experiences for our visitors. This event is a celebration of our island's rich tapestry and the promising future that lies ahead for tourism in St. Maarten.”

“Our new location is part of the plan and work must continue.. Together with our public relations and digital marketing firms, our stakeholders, and industry partners, we will focus on the continuity of marketing our destination and increase our market share and tourism receipt. With the new branding, new campaigns and strategies that we will be executing, it is the objective to increase tourism arrivals year-round, increase occupancy for our hotels, growth for our businesses, and boost our economy.”

STB extends heartfelt gratitude to all stakeholders, including Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria E. Jacobs, former Ministers and present Minister of TEATT Arthur Labriex, Minister of Finance Ardwell Irion and his entire Cabinet and Ministry, Government’s ICT Department the Department of Facility Services, Big Idea Advertising, Gioia Group, Walkers Events, Print Express and Graphics B.V., and Magic of the Caribbean, for making this monumental day possible.