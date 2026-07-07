St. Maarten Women Shine at 2026 Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards with Three Regional Wins | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/BVI - St. Maarten celebrated an outstanding showing at the 2026 Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards, with three remarkable women earning regional recognition during Caribbean POSH's landmark 10th anniversary celebration held in the British Virgin Islands (BVI).

Clara Reyes, Shanda Webster-Glasgow, and Malaika Maxwell were among 15 winners representing six Caribbean territories, recognized for their exceptional contributions to community, culture, culinary excellence, and the performing arts.

This year's St. Maarten winners include:

Clara Reyes – Community & Culture ICON Award;

Shanda Webster-Glasgow – Culinary ICON Award;

Malaika Maxwell – Performing Arts ICON Award.

Together, the three women showcased the depth of talent, creativity, and cultural leadership emerging from St. Maarten, highlighting the island's continued contribution to the Caribbean's vibrant cultural landscape.

Held under the theme "The Future of the Caribbean: Connection, Collaboration & Growth," the 10th Annual Caribbean POSH Weekend brought together entrepreneurs, creatives, tourism leaders, government officials, and changemakers from across the Caribbean and diaspora for several days of leadership conversations, networking, cultural experiences, and celebration.

"This year's winners from St. Maarten beautifully reflect the richness of the island's culture, creativity, and community spirit," said Janette Brin, Founder & CEO of Caribbean POSH.

"Whether preserving culture, elevating Caribbean cuisine, or inspiring audiences through the performing arts, Clara, Shanda, and Malaika are making meaningful contributions that deserve to be celebrated not only at home but across the entire Caribbean. We are proud to recognize their achievements on a regional stage."

Now celebrating its tenth anniversary, the Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards have become one of the Caribbean's leading platforms for recognizing women who are creating lasting impact across business, leadership, tourism, entrepreneurship, education, arts, culture, media, and community development.

Brin noted that the awards continue to reinforce the importance of celebrating Caribbean women whose work strengthens both their communities and the wider region.

"For the past decade, Caribbean POSH has been committed to ensuring Caribbean women receive the visibility and recognition they deserve. The accomplishments of this year's winners from St. Maarten remind us that leadership comes in many forms, and that culture, creativity, and community remain at the heart of who we are as Caribbean people."

As Caribbean POSH enters its second decade, the organization remains committed to celebrating, connecting, and elevating Caribbean women while creating greater visibility for the extraordinary leaders, innovators, and changemakers shaping the future of the region.

About Caribbean POSH

Caribbean POSH is a multi-platform brand dedicated to celebrating, connecting, and elevating Caribbean women through visibility, storytelling, and opportunity. Through Caribbean POSH Weekend, the Caribbean POSH ICON Woman Awards, and its media platforms, Caribbean POSH continues to amplify Caribbean excellence across the region and diaspora.