St. Maarten Youth Council Association Re-introduces SMOYA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Youth Council Association introduced SYMOA in 2005 to recognize and honor young persons between the ages of 12 and 25, who demonstrate the best qualities of St. Maarten Youth.

Due to several factors the program has been on a hiatus but returns this year. The 2024 SMOYA Awards Ceremony will be held on Saturday, 23rd, March 2024.

Nominations for SMOYA are now open in eight categories: Academic Improvement, Community, Culture, Environment, Music, Personal Improvement, Scientific/Technological Development, and Sports.

Nominations may be submitted by schools and organizations no later than Friday February 16, 2024 for further information and to receive a nomination form, contact the St. Maarten Youth Council Association at 548-5020/550-8971/548-5022 or email sxmyouthcouncil@gmail.com or projectadmin@love2learnfoundationsxm.com