St. Maarten Youth Council Association Re-introduces SMOYA | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The St. Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA) will return this summer. The St. Maarten Youth Council Association introduced SYMOA in 2005 to recognize and honor young persons between the ages of 12 and 25, who demonstrate the best qualities of St. Maarten Youth.

Due to several factors the program has been on a hiatus but returns this year as part of the International Youth Day celebrations, August 12 - 13, 2022.

The 2022 SMOYA Awards Ceremony will be held on Saturday 13 August 2022. The Ceremony will also feature the introduction of the Sint Maarten Youth Parliament Hall of Fame.

Nominations for SMOYA are now open in eight categories: Academic Improvement, Community, Culture, Environment, Music, Personal Improvement, Scientific/Technological Development, and Sports.

Nominations may be submitted by schools and organizations no later than Wednesday July 27, 2022, for further information and to receive a nomination form, contact the St. Maarten Youth Council Association at 548-5020/550-8971 or email sxmyouthcouncil@hotmail.com.