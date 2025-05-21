St. Maarten Youth Council Association SMOYA AWARDS Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Youth Council Association is excited to announce that the Sint Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA) Ceremony will be held on Saturday May 24th at 7:00 pm at the Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center in St. Peters.

11 nominees will be vying for top honours in five categories: Academics, Sports, Personal Improvement, Culture and Music.

If you would like to purchase a ticket for the ceremony, you can purchase the tickets $10.00 per person at the Rupert I Maynard Youth Community Center in St. Peters. For more information, contact symcaprojects@gmail.com, +17211-581-1953 or -1721-5508971.