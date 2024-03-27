St. Maarten Youth Council Association SMOYA AWARDS Ceremony | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The St. Maarten Youth Council Association would like to congratulate the 21 awardees who were nominated for the Sint Maarten Outstanding Youth Awards (SMOYA) which took place on Saturday March 23rd at 7:00 om at the Rupert I Maynard Community Center in St. Peters.

The 21 nominees were selected were nominated in eight categories. The nominees were Marshall Leone, Paulina Cabral, and Ajani Blake for the category of Academics, Lauren Johnson, Victoria Joseph-Pinder, and Jayden van Helsdingen for the category of Sports, Hiya Suri, Zara Budhrani, and Kleyian Carter for the category of Personal Improvement, Neriah Richardson and Isaiah Peterson for the category of Environment, Tyrese Trim, Amisha Lake, and Asanté Philips for the category of Community, Arianna Khemchandani for the category of Science and Technological Services, Charlie Gombis, Mai-Angel Martis and Chantal Williams for the category of Culture, and Riana Jandial, Keondre Joseph, and Evan Amatdjais for the category of Music.

The eight awardees who received top honors are Marshall Leone, Lauren Johnson, Hiya Suri, Neriah Richardson, Tyrese Trim, Arianna Khemchandani, and Riana Jandial.

The St. Maarten Youth Council Association wants to thank the nominees, their families and supporters and the community for coming out to this esteemed event.

Our application for SMOYA Awards reopens on December 2nd 2024 and closes on February 7th 2025. If you wish to have more information, feel free to contact us by email sxmyouthcouncil@gmail.com or projectadmin@love2learnfoundationsxm.com