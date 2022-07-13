ST. MARTIN SUNRISE INSTALLS NEW BOARD FOR ROTARY YEAR 2022-2023 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) - On July 9, 2022, the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise had its annual Change of Board (COB) Ceremony. The club chose to have this year ceremony in an intimate setting, the event was held at the Immediate Past President residence with the theme "Tropical Elegance". Sunrisers, family, friends, and Rotarians enjoyed a fun evening with lots of alohas and tropical flowers.

President Marcellia Henry, who is the president of the club for the third time, said in her incoming speech, "As we commence this new Rotary year, let us embrace the Rotary International theme, “Imagine Rotary.” Our Rotary International President-Elect, Jennifer Jones and District Governor-Elect, Deborah Howell are asking us to imagine the infinite possibilities in the change we can make to transform the world as we work together to accomplish Rotary’s goals. They are asking us to imagine a world where we give and do our best, where we make a difference and make a better place for all. Sunrisers, what they are asking us to do is achievable. If we continue to execute our Rotary motto: ‘Service Above Self, we will continue to do our best and make a difference in our community of St. Maarten, District 7020, and the world.

President Marcellia Henry also congratulated Immediate Past President Damali Bryson and the members of the club on the launching of the Peter Dialani Eye Vision Fund, which honors the dedication and diligence of our beloved member Prakash ‘Peter’ Dialani, who passed away in 2021. The vision fund will allow more children to receive eyeglasses. She thanked his wife, Jharna, and his sons for allowing the club to honor Peter with this project.

Outgoing President Damali Bryson thanked the members for the confidence given to her to lead the club once more. She mentioned that like her previous presidency, there were significant challenges, we had to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and many of our members suffered personal losses. However, despite these obstacles, we had several successes for which she is grateful.

The incoming board consists of President & Disaster Management chair: Marcellia Henry, Secretary & President-elect: Valda Hazel, Vice President & Membership Chair: Irma Gumbs, Immediate Past President: Damali Bryson, Public Relations/Image chair: Dolly Sadarangani, Treasurer & Rotary Foundation chair: Angela Gordon, Youth (New Generation) chair: Glenda Shillingford, Community Service chair: Claudia Connor, Sergeant at Arms: Jharna Dialani, Vocational Service chair: Malaine Dublin-Lake, International Service & Environment chair: Sophie Ledee, and Fundraising & Leadership chair: Cookie Bijlani.