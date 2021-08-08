Stand for something. Or fall for nothing | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – “A week ago three organizations, representative of the people, made a request to the President of the collectivity and his team to solve the longstanding protest in the interest and respect of the population,” Soualiga United Collectif / Soualiga Grassroots Movement /CGTG said in a statement on Sunday.

“Lo and behold, a week later, President Daniel Gibbs and his team have remained unbelievingly uncompromising. They have maintained their decision to allow the general manager, Mme Ayache, to impose discriminatory, unjust and humiliating practices on the workers of the collectivity and maintain deplorable working conditions in various services. To add insult to injury, instead of solving the problem they had the audacity to seek the assistance of the court system to attempt to sanction the union representatives for defending the rights of the workers.

“Confronted with this level of injustice, after six weeks of strike, we the people have enough evidence to conclude that President Gibbs and his team are incapable of solving the problem they created in the first place, while the people suffer. Therefore, we have decided to join the workers and take this fight to the next level.

“We also demand:

The removal of the General Manager of the collectivity,

Proper basic working conditions for all workers,

A stop to Mme Ayache policy of employment discrimination,

The promotion of equality amongst all workers,

A stop to the squandering of public funds…

“From this week, we reserve the right to take any action we deem necessary to defend a just cause and restore the dignity of the workers. We want to also send a clear message To Whom It May Concern: “Friendly Island doesn’t main stupid people!”

Our children also deserve a fair chance to be employed in sweet Saint Martin land. Let’s unite, North and South, to demand respect and justice for our people. If we don’t stop this injustice today, it will rise up a thousand-fold in the future. Stay on high alert, we will be calling on you soon! A people united will never be defeated!,” the Soualiga United Collectif / Soualiga Grassroots Movement /CGTG concludes.