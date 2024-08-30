STAT Thanks Businesses for their Participation in the 2024 Economic Census Survey | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Department of Statistics (STAT) sincerely thanks all businesses for their participation in the ongoing Economic Census Survey (ECS) and encourages continued cooperation as the project progresses.

Your active involvement is vital to the success of this initiative and future surveys, helping us gather data that strengthens St. Maarten's economic planning and development.

Economic Census Survey Overview

Launched on July 29th, 2024, this essential survey was conducted to update our comprehensive Statistical Business Register. The updated register will significantly enhance STAT’s ability to refine sampling frames for various business surveys, including the upcoming National Accounts Survey (NAS) in October 2024.

The NAS is crucial for calculating the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), a key indicator of economic growth in St. Maarten. Together, these efforts ensure that statistics on local businesses remain accurate and relevant.

Why is the Economic Census Important?

The Economic Census provides detailed and reliable information on the number, distribution, and types of businesses operating in St. Maarten. This data is essential for effective economic, social, and administrative planning.

As a key source of benchmark statistics, the census collects vital details such as CRIB numbers, Chamber of Commerce registration, and employee counts, covering both formal and informal sectors. With only 15 questions, the survey was designed to be brief, allowing for efficient data collection and processing. The resulting data will help produce comprehensive economic indicators, guiding informed decision-making and strategic planning.

Dedicated Support for Participants

To ensure accurate survey completion, trained freelance interviewers visited businesses along designated routes, providing assistance and support as needed.

Support Hotline

For additional help, STAT offers support through email at statinfo@sintmaartengov.org and via our dedicated hotline at +1 (721) 559-7492.

Mandatory Participation

We remind the business community that participation in the survey is legally required (AB 2013, GT no. 452). We strongly encourage all relevant establishments to cooperate fully during the survey period, which ends on September 16th, 2024.

About the Department of Statistics

The Department of Statistics (STAT) is St. Maarten’s official statistical agency, responsible for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating reliable and timely data. STAT is committed to promoting evidence-based decision-making and supporting sustainable development in the region.