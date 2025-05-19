State of Law Enforcement Sint Maarten 2024: time for joint action with a well-functioning chain approach | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On May 1st, 2025, the Law Enforcement Council (the Council) presented its State of Law Enforcement (the State) for the year 2024 directly to both the Minister of Justice and the Parliament of Sint Maarten. In its State, the Council broadly describes the developments in law enforcement and the findings that go beyond individual inspections.

The focus of the last State (2023) was on judicial cooperation between the countries. In addition to cooperation, the 2024 State focuses on local circumstances, including juvenile delinquency, (cross-border) issues and their consequences for law enforcement, the entire justice chain and society as a whole.

In this State, the Council again emphasises that a repressive approach alone is insufficient. A well-functioning integrated (cross-ministry and/or country-transcending) chain approach is necessary. The Council points out that the time has come for a long-term vision that is future-proof and supported by effective joint action(s).

Need for an integrated chain approach

For years, the Council has pointed out that law enforcement in Sint Maarten - a small vulnerable society due to factors such as its location in the hurricane belt and its uniqueness of having two countries on one island territory - is and remains vulnerable.

This is due to a lack of or limited availability of essential resources, such as material, human and financial resources. This reality requires that the available scarce resources be used efficiently and responsibly.

The need for a broader perspective in the approach to local and cross-border issues is becoming increasingly evident. The Council therefore argues in this State for an integrated chain approach, which goes beyond just the judicial law enforcement chain.

In the State, the Council describes four pillars that are of great importance for an integrated approach to various issues within law enforcement. These are: prevention (awareness and prevention), approach (management and capacity), cooperation (the need to work together) and protection (human security, resilience and independent institutions).

However, this requires cooperation from a well-functioning integrated (where possible cross-ministry and/or country-transcending) chain approach.

The Council notes that in particular more cooperation within and between the countries is too often a (partially) untapped potential solution. A good example of where cooperation between the countries has led to good results is the police cooperation between the countries.

Juvenile delinquency in Sint Maarten

Juvenile delinquency is a subject that has been a matter of concern in Sint Maarten for many years. For years, several studies by the Council and other organizations and agencies have outlined a situation in which young people are increasingly committing more serious offences at an increasingly younger age.

The Council and other organisations note that these negative trends are increasing. In the State, the Council elaborates on various causes and consequences and the need for an integrated approach to youth issues.

Human security

The Council also calls attention to human security in the State. For law enforcement in Sint Maarten more attention is needed from a human security perspective for investments in the quality and quantity of personnel working in the judicial chain, which will contribute to the strengthening of the various institutions.

Within a well-functioning democratic rule of law and, particularly the judicial chain, there should be attention to the resilience of organisations and the – physical and mental – protection of the persons working within (public and justice) organisations and citizens in general. The independent institutions are also indispensable.

Ensuring that the legal status, remuneration and working conditions of justice personnel is up to standard is an important (preventive) factor in the fight against corruption as is the physical and mental well-being of personnel.

Such (structural) improvements also lead to greater public confidence in the government and strengthen the credibility of justice organisations locally, regionally and internationally.

Cooperation between the countries

The Council also discusses two forms of cooperation between the countries within the Kingdom that received specific attention in 2024. This concerns regional police cooperation and forensic care.

Both forms of cooperation lead to improvements in the performance of tasks and the quality of management of the organisation involved and the chain as a whole. The Council notes that as far as regional police cooperation is concerned, the many years of intensive efforts to achieve effective cooperation have reaped its benefits.

Cooperation has also been sought with regard to forensic care. However, the Council notes that the results of this are still difficult to measure. In practice, this cooperation still requires the necessary attention.

In conclusion

In recent years, the Council has drawn attention to the responsibilities of Parliament and the Minister of Justice. This is due to the fact that, for years, the reports of the Council on Sint Maarten have not or not consistently been presented to Parliament with a response in accordance with the Kingdom Act Law Enforcement Council.

This was still the case in 2024. The Council once again reiterates the responsibilities of each and everyone in this regard.

In 2024, the Council also once again notes that personnel within the justice chain continue to work hard every day for a safer society and expresses its gratitude for this.

The States of Law Enforcement Sint Maarten 2024 (available in Dutch and English with infographic), Caribbean Netherlands 2024 and Curaçao 2024 and all other publications of the Council are available digitally on the Council’s new website: https://www.raadrh.com/