State Secretary of Kingdom Relations Eric van der Burg Concludes First Part of Dutch Caribbean Visit on Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - “This week, I visited Saba, Sint Eustatius, and Sint Maarten—three islands, each with their own challenges and tremendous strength,” said the State Secretary of Kingdom Relations, reflecting on the first part of his working visit to the Dutch Caribbean.

The visit began with stops on Saba and Sint Eustatius, where the State Secretary assessed local projects, met with government officials, and engaged with community leaders to better understand the islands’ unique challenges and opportunities.

The working visit concluded on April 10th in Sint Maarten, where the State Secretary, together with PM Dr. Luc Mercelina, toured several key sites and reviewed initiatives aimed at strengthening the island’s infrastructure and community development.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina emphasized the importance of the visit to Sint Maarten, stating, “This working visit represents more than an exchange of updates—it reflects our shared responsibility within the Kingdom to ensure that Sint Maarten’s recovery and future development are both sustainable and inclusive. We welcome the opportunity to showcase our progress, while also engaging in meaningful dialogue on the challenges that remain.”

Highlights of the Sint Maarten visit included a tour of the new library construction site and a brief commemorative ceremony marking the State Secretary’s first visit. This moment reflected continued collaboration to advance the Sint Maarten Library Project and demonstrated the shared commitment of partners in strengthening cooperation and implementing the Fostering Resilient Learning Projects. These projects, financed by the Government of the Netherlands through the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, managed by the World Bank, and implemented by the NRPB, aim to rebuild and enhance Sint Maarten’s educational and cultural infrastructure, ensuring safer and more resilient facilities for future generations.

Reflecting on this milestone, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina added, “Investments in education and community spaces, such as our national library, are investments in our people. These projects are critical to building resilience—not only in our infrastructure, but in the opportunities we create for future generations of Sint Maarten.”

The State Secretary also met with the Council of Ministers to discuss the implementation of Country Packages and the proposal for a round table conference on the diversity within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina emphasized the significance of these discussions, “Sint Maarten continues to advocate for a more tailored and equitable approach within the Kingdom—one that recognizes the unique realities of small island states. Our engagement on the Country Packages and broader Kingdom relations must reflect mutual respect, flexibility, and a shared commitment to sustainable progress for our island.”

Additionally, the delegation visited several reconstruction and development projects, including the waste management site at the landfill and upgrades to the sewerage and water purification systems at the wastewater treatment plant on Illidge Road, as part of the Wastewater Management Project. The State Secretary also visited Point Blanche Prison, where he received updates on the construction of the new facility under the Sint Maarten Detention Sector Reform Program.

Speaking on these site visits, Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina noted, “These projects highlight both the progress we are making and the urgency with which we must continue to act—particularly in areas such as waste management, environmental protection, and justice reform. Strengthening these sectors is essential to improving the quality of life for our people and ensuring a more resilient Sint Maarten.”

These initiatives reaffirm ongoing efforts to restore essential infrastructure while supporting long-term sustainability and resilience for the island community. The State Secretary emphasized the Kingdom’s commitment to Sint Maarten’s recovery and development and highlighted the importance of collaboration between local authorities and the wider Kingdom.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina concluded, “We appreciate the continued partnership within the Kingdom, and we remain committed to ensuring that Sint Maarten’s voice is heard and its needs are understood. Visits such as these reinforce the importance of cooperation as we work toward a stronger, more resilient future for our island.”