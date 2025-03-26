Statement on the Passing of Troy Washington | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - With profound sadness, NV GEBE mourns the sudden passing of Troy Washington, our Temporary Manager.

His unwavering dedication and leadership guided the company through challenging times since he took the helm in late 2022. His vision and unwavering commitment were instrumental in shaping a brighter future for NV GEBE, and his loss leaves an immeasurable void in our hearts.

Beyond mourning the man he was, we grieve for the future he was set to build. Troy Washington was on the verge of being officially appointed as CEO, a role in which he would have undoubtedly led NV GEBE into a new era of stability and success. The Supervisory Board holds appreciation and admiration for his leadership.

His passing presents another difficult and dark moment for NV GEBE. However, if there is one lesson Troy Washington left us, it is that resilience, unity, and integrity can overcome even the greatest challenges. His legacy will not be forgotten, his work, his dedication, and his light will continue to inspire us and NV GEBE as we all move forward.

The Supervisory Board of Directors, on behalf of NV GEBE, extends its deepest sympathies to his wife and family, friends, colleagues, and the entire NV GEBE community. We share in your grief and honor the remarkable leader we have lost.

May he rest in eternal peace.