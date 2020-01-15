Statia team on its way for a savory lunch SKILLS competition on Friday | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – Hospitality team from Gwendolyn van Putten School St. Eustatius, consisting of Sharvino Reda, Lisa James and Ifnee Courtar (not in picture) are getting ready to fly to St Maarten and cook up a storm in the SKILLS competition at Sundial School coming Friday January 17.

They will compete against the three-member Hospitality team from St Maarten Vocational Training School.

Both teams together are expected to deliver a savory lunch for all participants of the first regional Statia-Saba-SXM SKILLS competitions. In total five schools and 12 teams in five vocational areas are going to compete on Friday.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29273:statia-team-on-its-way-for-a-savory-lunch-skills-competition-on-friday&Itemid=451