Statue of Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village Unveiled. 13 Booths Dedicated, and 79 Ready for Carnival 2025 Booth Holders | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY, (DCOMM) – On Monday morning, April 7, 2025, in the presence of various dignitaries, family members, representatives of the Sint Maarten Carnival Foundation, and the contractor Limitless Infrastructure NV, the statue of Jocelyn Arndell was unveiled at the Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village.

During the morning ceremonies, after unveiling the statue of Arndell, Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina also dedicated 13 rebuilt booths and another 79 renovated booths were revealed to attendees, concluding the end of phase 1 of the upgrade of the festival village.

The project was financed by the Government of Sint Maarten to the tune of Xcg 1.3 million from the proceeds of the insurance monies collected after the September 2017 hurricane.

Work on the 13 booths started on December 2, 2024, and entailed the demolition and rebuilding of the booths; retiling, ceiling repair, and painting the inside of 79 booths. Repairs were also carried out to the bleacher building.

SCDF can now proceed with renting out the carnival booths for the largest national cultural event that will kick-off within the next two weeks.

The ceremony was opened by Master of Ceremonies Clara Reyes who welcomed all present. The opening prayer was delivered by Pastor Orlando Wilson followed by the Sint Maarten song ‘Sweet Pan.’

There were a number of speakers at the ceremony, Jordan Halley, Managing Director of Limitless Infrastructure NV, the son of Jocelyn Arndell, Ebby Arndell; President of SCDF Edwardo Radjouki, Head of New Projects, Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (Ministry of VROMI), Kurt Ruan; Minister of VROMI Hon. Patrice Gumbs; and Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Luc Mercelina.

The additional upgrades to the festival village will commence after the 2025 Carnival activities have concluded.

Cutting the ribbon to the 13 reconstructed booths.

Job complete.