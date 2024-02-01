Stayover Guests for 2023 was close to 400,000. Destination Attracts Over 1.3 Million Cruise Guests | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Maarten has recorded a total of 395,053 stayover guest in 2023. This marks a 6% increase in stayover arrivals compared to the preceding year (2022), Which saw 372,808 Visitors. This figure represents a growth of 24% over the pre-pandemic 2019 (319,696) and an even larger growth of 59% from the post-pandemic in 2021 (248,852).

While it is important to note that the current figures have not yet reached the high-water mark set in 2016 registering 528,153 guests, with the continued upward trajectory it is highly anticipated that the country will surpass the 2016 record in the coming years.

Table 1 highlights the total number of passengers from 2016, 2019, 2021, 2022 & 2023, showcasing positive progress made over the past three years.

In the period spanning 2021 to 2023, the number of stayover tourist arrivals in St. Maarten has grown by 146,201, representing a remarkable 59% growth over the past two years. This upward trend is a testament to the country's resilience and recovery following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The percentage share of North America (United States and Canada) remains the prime market representing 67% of stayover tourist, The European Market coming in second representing 24% and South American market representing the lowest market of 2%.

Graph 1 provides a comprehensive representation of the total year performance for the years 2016, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023. The graph effectively showcases the consistent trend observed in the industry, where the high season typically persists during the initial four months, followed by relatively slower months. Notably, there is a dip in performance during September, which coincides with the peak of the hurricane season. However, it is important to note that when there were no major hurricanes, the final quarter surges, indicating a sharp increase in performance and the onset of the high season in November.

Turning to the cruise industry, there has been a promising growth of 56% in cruise passengers for 2023 compared to the previous year, an increase totaling to 474,087 passengers. In 2022, we saw 844,090 cruise passengers while 2023 saw an impressive 1,318,177 passengers. The yearly cruise figures (Table 3) reveal an impressive increase of 467% in passenger numbers from 2021 to 2023, showcasing the industry's current momentum and suggesting a trajectory that may lead to surpassing the peak reached in 2016.

The Port's projection of 1.270 million passengers for 2023 was not only met but exceeded by 3.77%, with the actual total reaching 1.318 million passengers. This outstanding achievement further solidifies the positive trajectory of the cruise industry.

2016 2019 2021 2022 2023 Passengers 1,668,863 1,631,537 232,519 844,090 1,318,177 Calls 602 565 190 417 491

Graph 4 offers a visual representation of the total cruise year performance for the years 2016, 2019, 2021, 2022, and 2023, highlighting the substantial growth observed over the years.

