STB and Frontier Airlines Announces New Routes & Increased Connectivity | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) proudly hosted their first press conference for the year, in collaboration with Frontier Airlines on Friday, February 2nd, at the STB offices. The press conference served as a significant moment to highlight and update the media on the details surrounding Frontier Airlines' eagerly anticipated return of the seasonal flight from Orlando International Airport (MCO) in Orlando, Florida, and the introduction of two new weekly flights from Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The MCO-SXM weekly route is scheduled to take off on May 18th and run until August 10th, specifically on Saturdays, while the SJU-SXM flights will operate on Mondays and Fridays from June 3rd until August 13th.

Expressing her enthusiasm, St. Maarten Tourism Director May-Ling Chun remarked, "Frontier Airlines' seasonal flights to St. Maarten have consistently boasted impressive passenger demand. We are delighted that they are making a return this year, introducing two additional flights from San Juan. This development also increases our airlift options via sky to connect to the United States. The historical ties between St. Maarten and Puerto Rico make the latter a dependable market, particularly during the summer months. Our esteemed Public Relations and Marketing firm for the Caribbean region, IMBRACE GROUP, is diligently crafting plans for the promotion of St. Maarten in Puerto Rico in collaboration with the Puerto Rico Tourism Board, sparking considerable excitement.”

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled and eagerly look forward to making this venture a resounding success." This development not only facilitates direct access to San Juan, Puerto Rico, but also opens connections to 18 other destinations, aligning seamlessly with St. Maarten’s goal to expand our airlift network. Current flights from San Juan include Philadelphia, PA, Orlando, FL, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Miami, FL, Jacksonville, FL, Punta Cana, DR, Santo Domingo, DR, Atlanta, GA (HUB), Cleveland, OH, Hartford, CT, Baltimore, MD, and Raleigh Durham, NC. Other routes per June 2024 will include Boston, MA, Charlotte, NC, Norfolk, VA, West Palm Beach, FL, Fort Myers, FL, and St Croix, USVI. Additional travel services, such as baggage and advance seat assignments are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.

These new routes are poised to coincide with the establishment of a new Frontier crew base at SJU in June 2024. To facilitate the opening of the base, Frontier will conduct interviews for flight attendant roles in February. Access to this exclusive event will be by invitation only, and individuals aspiring to join the ranks of Frontier's flight attendants are encouraged to apply at www.flyfrontier.com/careers/flight-attendant.

Minister of TEATT Arthur Lambriex extended his congratulations to all parties involved, emphasizing the magnitude of this milestone in the airline's growth. He conveyed optimism for continued progress and expressed gratitude to the dedicated team at STB and Frontier Airlines for their hard work, encouraging a collective commitment to ensuring the success and expansion of this flight and the destination arrivals.