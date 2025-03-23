STB CELEBRATES DJ OUTKAST AS FEATURED PERFORMER AT SOUL BEACH MUSIC FESTIVAL 2025 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) proudly announces that the island’s very own DJ Outkast will be among the powerhouse performers at the 2025 Soul Beach Music Festival, taking place May 21-26, 2025.

This electrifying festival, hosted once again on the stunning shores of St. Maarten, will feature an unforgettable lineup of international superstars, including Charlie Wilson, Muni Long, and Cedric the Entertainer.

As a proud St. Maartener on the vibrant music scene, DJ Outkast has built an international reputation for setting dance floors ablaze with his unmatched energy and genre-blending sets.

“The return of Soul Beach Music Festival is not just a celebration of world-class entertainment—it’s a testament to St. Maarten’s thriving culture and influence on the global music stage,” said Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunication. “Having DJ Outkast represent our island among such an incredible lineup showcases the undeniable talent that St. Maarten has to offer. We invite the world to experience this magic firsthand.”

This year’s Soul Beach Music Festival promises an extraordinary fusion of island rhythm, soulful performances, and high-energy events, all set against the backdrop of St. Maarten’s pristine beaches and dynamic nightlife. Festival-goers can look forward to main-stage concerts at Jocelyn Arndell Festival Village, exclusive beach parties, and an electric atmosphere powered by internationally renowned DJs, including DJ Outkast.

Join us for this bucket-list experience as St. Maarten transforms into the ultimate entertainment destination for Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information on Soul Beach Music Festival 2025, including ticket sales, accommodations, and event updates, visit www.soulbeach.com and follow @SoulBeachMusic on social media.