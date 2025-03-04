STB Collaborates with the Dutch TV show ‘Sky High’ to promote the destination | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) tourism promotion campaign continues in the Netherlands with another promotional initiative that started on March 1 on the Dutch travel TV show ‘Sky High,’ which is anticipated to attract millions of viewers over the upcoming months.

There will be regular airings of 30 minutes up until March 22 on Saturday with reruns on Sunday from March 2 to March 23. There will be additional reruns throughout the year on the Dutch TV station RTL4.

In addition, episodes promoting destination St. Maarten will be available on Videoland, expanding beyond live TV to Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany.

A strategic advertising component includes a five-second promotional spot aired multiple times per episode and a prominent billboard along the A4 highway in the Netherlands, reinforcing St. Maarten’s presence in the Dutch market.

The content captures the essence of destination St. Maarten through stunning visuals, local storytelling, and curated experiences, ranging from luxury resorts to cultural celebrations like the cultural significance of the country’s largest event Carnival.

STB collaborated with its Dutch Public Relations Agency Hopscotch Tourism Netherlands, and the Dutch travel TV show ‘Sky High’ to showcase the destination and its diverse tourism offerings to the Netherlands and the neighboring countries audience of Belgium, Luxembourg, and Germany.

The project involved the production of a dedicated season of ‘Sky High’ St. Maarten, consisting of four 22-minute episodes airing on RTL4, a leading Dutch television channel.

The goal with the production is to position destination St. Maarten as a must-visit Caribbean Island, differentiating it from competitors such as the ABC islands of Aruba, Bonaire and Curacao while highlighting St. Maarten’s island-hopping opportunities to the Dutch municipalities of Saba, and Sint Eustatius, followed by St. Barths (French), Anguilla (British), and cultural and culinary richness, and luxury accommodations.

STB partnering with “Sky High”, successfully reinforced the island’s appeal as a vibrant, multifaceted destination, securing a high-impact media presence in key European markets, with a primary focus on the Benelux countries (The Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg).