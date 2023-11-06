STB contracts local firm IMBRACE Group to promote destination in Caribbean Region | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) has signed an agreement with Jacqueline Louis, owner of IMBRACE Group to promote St. Maarten in the Caribbean Region.

IMBRACE, a local marketing firm that has been established in St. Maarten for over 15 years, has worked with several major businesses and organizations throughout St. Martin, the Caribbean, the U.S.A., and Europe.

Driven by "a passion for success," this all-encompassing firm brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise with specializations in international marketing, branding, business development, research, advertising, communications, event planning, educational/customer services, and more.

Gianira Arrindell, Marketing Director at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau said: “ We’re elated to welcome IMBRACE group to our team. This partnership will play a crucial role in solidifying the island’s presence in the Caribbean market. With the assistance of Jacqueline Louis and her team, we plan on increasing destination awareness by strategically targeting specific Caribbean islands that will yield the best growth and development opportunities for St. Maarten.”

IMBRACE's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jacqueline Louis enthusiastically shared the following: "We are truly grateful to the Hon. Minister Lambriex and the team at St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) for entrusting us with this great opportunity to market and promote our sweet island paradise throughout the Caribbean region.”

“As a daughter of the soil, I recognize that our economic sustainability and quality of life are entirely dependent on our 1-pillar economy, which is fueled by tourism. Therefore, my passion for the socio-economic development of our island runs deep in my soul. With that at heart, I'm looking forward to this great partnership with STB to bring the strategic marketing plans to life; throughout the Caribbean and beyond."

The contract was awarded to IMBRACE Group after scoring the highest during the Public Tender process, which comprised of proposal responses by both local and regional companies. The proposals and presentations were vetted by a Selection Committee consisting of private and public sector members.

IMBRACE Group will perform Public Relation, Sales and Marketing activities to promote St. Maarten regionally. This unprecedented initiative will be the first time that the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau has engaged with a company to represent the island in the Caribbean and also, the first time a local company won a bid.

The IMBRACE team includes seven (7) local professionals with a combined total of 90+ years of experience in business, marketing and tourism, who fully understand the pivotal importance of keeping St. Maarten top of mind among travelers. IMBRACE, being a local company, has proven to be fully aware of St. Maarten's unique selling points and will be working along with the STB to implement innovative strategies and promotions to increase regional tourism.

The Caribbean Region is a viable market with a population of more than 40 million persons. The goal is to attract regional travelers to the island year-round, mitigating the effects of seasonality.

The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau intends to expand destination awareness and stimulate bookings, attracting regional travelers to visit St. Maarten by targeting key islands and one-stop connecting islands, specific niche market segments, upmarket travelers, as well as travelers for special local events.

To achieve this, it is imperative that positive messages, campaigns and destination updates are continuously promoted to keep St. Maarten top of mind; which is the prime objective for IMBRACE's support to the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau.