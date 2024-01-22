STB hosts 2024 Tourism Symposium with emphasis on Cultural Tourism | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) orchestrated an enlightening two-day affair at the Simpson Bay Resort from January 19th to 20th, hosting the 2024 Tourism Symposium. Distinguished by the presence of key stakeholders, the symposium unfolded under the compelling theme of "Cultural Tourism: Promoting St. Maarten’s intangible cultural assets through the art of storytelling."

Esteemed attendees included Prime Minister and Minister of General Affairs Silveria E. Jacobs, Member of Parliament Grisha Heyliger-Marten, Secretary-General from the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) Miguel de Weever, Director of Tourism May-Ling Chun, civil servants of the Ministry of TEATT, STB Public Relations and Marketing agencies, activity providers, tour operators, Port St. Maarten, Princess Juliana International Airport, hotels, airlines, local restaurants, and real estate firms.

The symposium commenced with a captivating keynote address by Ms. Clara Reyes, Head of the Department of Culture, emphasizing the paramount importance of directly engaging with the "St. Maarten story" as narrated by local artists. Subsequent presentations by STB’s Public Relations and Marketing agencies, including IMBRACE Group – representative of the Caribbean Market, USP Marketing – representative of the European Market, VOX International – representative of the Canadian Market, Diamond & Co – representative of the American Market, and Big Idea Advertising – responsible for the social media, digital marketing and branding, underscored the strategic efforts to promote the destination across diverse markets for the upcoming year.

Director of Tourism, May-Ling Chun, articulated the significance of cultural tourism, stating, “Our common objective is to ensure that St. Maarten is not just placed on the map but thrives by immersing visitors in our culture, history, people, stories, and experiences. Cultural tourism is the gateway to increasing our market share and solidifying our position as a premier destination.”

The second day of the symposium witnessed stakeholders engaging in scheduled one-on-one meetings with STB’s Public Relations and Marketing agencies. These sessions provided a unique opportunity for collaboration, fostering dialogue on innovative strategies to collectively promote and elevate the allure of St. Maarten in the global tourism landscape.

“The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau extends its deepest gratitude to all participants for their invaluable contributions. Together, we embark on a journey to weave the rich tapestry of St. Maarten's cultural narrative into the fabric of global tourism, promising a future where the destination stands tall as a beacon of cultural richness and unparalleled experiences,” concluded Director Chun.