STB hosts movie premiere ‘In the Heights’ featuring Dijkhoffz | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) hosted a movie premiere recently in honour of Ms. Bianca Dijkhoffz featured role in “In the Heights”.

This was done in recognition and appreciation of the country’s local talents as part of the orange tourism. Orange tourism is part of sustainable tourism, generating cultural, economic and social development through responsible tourism management of cultural heritage, arts, and creative industries.

Ms. Dijkhoffz celebrated her achievement in the presence of her family, friends and supporters.

The Hon. Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport Drs. Rodolphe Samuel as well the Hon. Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication Ludmilla de Weever were also in attendance.

Ms. Dijkhoffz was presented with a STB gift bag by St. Maarten Tourism Bureau representatives.

Bianca Dijkhoffz (left, standing) inside Caribbean Cinemas theater giving a speech.