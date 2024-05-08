STB Partners with Pazzazz SXM Experience: A Vision for 2024 and Beyond | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - Following the resounding success of Pazzazz SXM 2023, the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) has embarked on a collaborative endeavor with All Access Promotion Global, LLC and The Captain’s Rib Shack, fully committed to elevating the Pazzazz SXM 2024 experience. This initiative also has the goal of fostering increased awareness of the island and event attendees to drive revenue for all stakeholders involved.

The main event is scheduled to kick off this Friday, May 10, 2024, along the Simpson Bay strip, featuring local entertainment. With an anticipated influx of over 150 visitors, this Mother's Day weekend promises to be an unforgettable celebration.

As part of the festivities, a day in Anguilla is slated for Mother’s Day 2024, offering attendees a distinctive experience that showcases St. Maarten's accessibility and its proximity to neighboring islands. The weekend extravaganza will also feature activities on the French side, highlighting the cultural duality of the island. With an array of unique features and attractions, St. Maarten will once again shine as the signature destination, making the Pazzazz event truly exceptional.

STB Project Leader Lisa Coffi stated, “The overarching objective is to establish St. Maarten as the perennial location for Pazzazz Mother’s Day Weekend, a vision that is being realized through this strategic partnership.”

Given the distinct characteristics and offerings of St. Maarten, an extraordinary and impactful event not only benefits Pazzazz SXM but also contributes to the island's growth and sustainability. Pazzazz SXM has the potential to stimulate the local economy by attracting visitors, creating job opportunities, and bolstering local businesses, all while delivering an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Furthermore, Pazzazz SXM values both its international patrons and the local community of St. Maarten. The events are designed to be inclusive, enriching experiences that forge stronger connections between Pazzazz SXM and the island, with promotion efforts targeting both visitors and locals alike.

Please refer to the attached Pazzazz schedule for further details.