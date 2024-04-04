STB & SHTA Appeal to Tourism Sector to Join ‘Twice the Caribbean Twice the Summer’ Campaign | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) are rallying all stakeholders to jump aboard the exhilarating journey of its ‘Twice the Caribbean Twice the Summer’ campaign. This public-private partnership, crafted to lure visitors to the destination during the upcoming summer months – where Summer starts in St. Maarten – this initiative is set to elevate bookings and revenues during the shoulder season. This summer campaign was the outcome of a workshop convened between STB and SHTA.

In the words of Director of Tourism, May-Ling Chun, "This campaign embodies our vibrant spirit, inviting travelers to experience the best of St. Maarten's summer allure—a celebration of our island's rich culture and natural beauty. As such, I encourage our stakeholders to sign up to make this campaign successful."

With our airlines steadfast in their commitment to maintaining flights to the destination and offering daily flights, stakeholders are poised to capitalize on this surge in travel interest during the summer season. Travelers should take advantage of the reduced airfares for the summer time.

This targeted marketing blitz promises a windfall for accommodation partners, tour operators, excursion organizers, and dining establishments. All will be prominently showcased on an exclusive landing page, featuring irresistible promotions and discounts. From April 15 to August 31, join us for 20 weeks of sun-kissed adventure and unforgettable experiences. Get set to immerse yourself in the summer festivities!

SHTA has already sent out proposals for stakeholders to sign up. Join us in embracing this extraordinary opportunity to showcase the best of St. Maarten's hospitality and charm, and let's make this summer a season to remember! Email STB by the extended deadline of April 10th, at stb-marketing@sintmaartengov.org