STB & STO Collaborate to Showcase Local Tourism Market in Martinique | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (STB) and St. Martin Tourist Office (STO) successfully joined forces to exhibit the unique tourism offerings of the dual-nation island at Salon Du Voyages et Des Vacances in Martinique from March 1st through the 3rd.

Building upon the theme "twice the Caribbean," the collaboration between the two tourism offices aimed to promote the diverse tourism experiences available on the island of St. Maarten/St. Martin.

The delegation was led by representatives from both offices, including Grégoire Dumel and Narissa Page from the St. Martin Tourism Office (North) and Gina Illidge from the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau (South). Ms. Gina Illidge of the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau expressed her delight at the successful coordination with Ms. Jacqueline Louis Chief Executive Officer (CEO), IMBRACE, the STB’s Caribbean Marketing firm. Gina said, “Both the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and the St. Martin Tourist Office wish to encourage our valued partners to seize the opportunity and join us in showcasing the vibrant spirit of our island at the next Salon du Voyages et des Vacances, as well as other tourism promotions."

Working seamlessly together, all representatives showcased various aspects of the local tourism industry to thousands of event attendees. In addition, the Holland House Beach Hotel, 978 Sanctorum, Grand Case Beach Club, the Gunslingers steel band and Chef Jackson Jean Marie exhibited various aspects of the unique tourism and hospitality experiences to event attendees, highlighting St. Maarten/St. Martin as a prime Caribbean destination.

The 'Salon Du Voyages et Des Vacances' event attracted over 10,000 consumers over the course of three days, who eagerly lined up to explore the promotions offered by numerous tourism authorities, travel agencies, hotels, restaurants, arts and crafts vendors, tour/excursion operators, product/service providers and media from throughout the Caribbean region and beyond.

With vibrant presentations, engaging conversations, cultural displays, and cost-efficient travel discounts/promotions, La Madiana's event halls were brimming with excitement among vendors and consumers. St. Maarten/ St. Martin made an indelible impression; particularly among several airlines and travel agencies present to offer direct bookings to eager consumers keen on experiencing the 37 square mile island paradise.

The booth design complimented by the passionate representation of St. Maarten/St. Martin, dominated the event, capturing the attention and interest of attendees. The collaborative effort of the tourism offices along with the renowned establishments, engaged travelers with sensational sights, sounds, and flavors.

St. Martin/St. Maarten's representation, as the special invited guests, captured a prominent presence which encompassed special mentions at the opening ceremony, a customized booth promoting key sites throughout the island, engaging discussions, promotions, and activities, such as the "SPIN & WIN with SWEET SXM" wheel of fortune.

Through this attractive activity, attendees were drawn in to learn more about the destination and win prizes from various travel, hospitality and tour partners, including: Holland House Beach Hotel, Simpson Bay Beach Resort, Morgan Resort & Spa, Belair Beach Hotel, St. Maarten Nectar, Parrot Ville Bird Park and Gelateria Milano, as well as Grand Case Beach Club and 978 Sanctorum. Information was also shared about numerous events, activities, places to stay, sights to see and things to do on the island.

Also featured were riveting steel band performances three times daily by the talented Gunslingers, which rocked the crowd with a cultural display of local music and dances. This was further complimented with a compelling culinary display orchestrated by the award-winning Chef Jackson Jean Marie, who engaged the masses into a gastronomic experience with delectable tastings of several local dishes, further exemplifying St. Maarten/St. Martin's prowess as the culinary capital of the Caribbean.

The successful joint participation of St. Maarten Tourism Bureau and St. Martin Tourist Office at Martinique's Salon Du Voyages et Des Vacances once again highlighted the immense appeal of the island as a premier destination for travelers exploring memorable vacation experiences.

Upon completion of the 'Salon Du Voyages et Des Vacances' tourism exposition, an ensuing meeting with Mr. Bruno Brival, General Director/CEO of the Martinique Tourism Office, was held the following day to discuss opportunities for cross-promotions and cross-cultural exchanges among both islands.