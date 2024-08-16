Stop and search powers to cover DQ, Cole Bay/Simpson Bay & Maho/Cupecoy | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The enhanced stop and search powers granted to the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM under the Firearms Ordinance now covers Dutch Quarter, Cole Bay/Simpson Bay and Maho/Cupecoy. The enhanced powers, granted by the Prosecutor’s Office Sint Maarten, affects the stated areas at different times and dates.

Dutch Quarter Effective Friday 5:00 pm

The order for Dutch Quarter will take effect again as of August 16, 2024, at 5:00pm and will remain in place until Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 5:00pm. The order covers from Bishop Hill Road up to the entrance to Belvedere Estate (main road) and A. Th. Illidge Road roundabout (‘Tata roundabout’) to Warsaw Drive. All side roads leading from A. Th. Illidge Road are also covered under the order.

Cole Bay/Simpson Bay Effective Friday 4:00 pm

For Cole Bay/Simpson Bay, the order goes into effect as of Friday, August 16, 2024, at 4:00pm up to and including Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 4:00am. The coverage area is from Motorworld on Welfare Road to Airport Road (passing the Pollo Hermanos up to and including the Causeway Bridge West Roundabout) on to the Causeway Bridge and its East Roundabout (near Sol Gas Station).

Enhance power orders were previously in place for Dutch Quarter and Cole Bay/Simpson Bay. These have since expired and will be replaced by new ones with more defined and extended perimeters.

Maho/Cupecoy Effective Friday 4:00 pm

This is the first time an order has been issued for Maho/Cupecoy. The order will become active as of Friday, August 16, 2024, at 4:00pm up to and including Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at 4:00am. Coverage area is from the Maho Roundabout near Maho Market (Rhine Road) up to and including the Cupecoy Roundabout near the border with the French side. Amazon Road is also included in the coverage area.

Extra Police Powers

Under the order, law enforcement officers are authorized to seize firearms in and around the defined areas. Officers are permitted to examine means of transport (e.g. vehicles) and to require people, who are on the public road or in a publicly accessible place to cooperate with searches, both of their person and personal effects.

These measures were put in place to ensure public safety. The community is invited to cooperate with law enforcement officials as they execute their duties.

The number of (fire)arms on Sint Maarten remains as high as ever, despite all efforts by KPSM in recent months. The number of (fire)weapon-related incidents have also not been reduced. To date in 2024, a total of nine people were injured and five killed.