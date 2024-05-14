STRATEGIC DISCUSSION ON THE FUTURE OF SOCIAL & HEALTH INSURANCES | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, alongside the Minister of Public Health, Social Development & Labor (VSA) Mrs. Veronica Jansen-Webster, Minister of Finance Ms. Marinka Gumbs, and key officials met with the Director and Executive Team members of Social & Health Insurances SZV on Monday, May 13, 2024, in a pivotal session addressing critical facets of our nation’s healthcare infrastructure.

The discussion prioritized a review of critical factors fundamental to the effective functioning of SZV, outlining a strategic legislative trajectory, the financial standing of the health care funds, premium collection and compliance, outstanding government debts and settlements, current government payments, operational intricacies pertinent to medical referrals, and the imperative provision of mental health services.

The Honorable Prime Minister, Dr. Luc Mercelina, underscores his administration's unwavering commitment to fortifying our healthcare infrastructure and ensuring equitable access to quality services for all citizens. Commenting on the outcome of the Monday session, the Prime Minister stated, “Acknowledging the dynamic nature of our healthcare landscape, action points were meticulously identified to propel SZV into a future characterized by resilience and efficiency. As our society evolves, it is imperative that our healthcare systems adapt to meet the evolving needs of our citizens. I was pleased with the collaborative spirit exhibited in this session and look forward to the implementation of the actionable insights garnered”.



In the coming weeks, sessions between government officials and SZV will continue. SZV will share more information about the latest developments within its Strategic Plan, construction of the new office building in Cay Hill, and other key government partnerships and projects designed to improve citizens' access to their SZV benefits and individual health care outcomes by prioritizing mental health and preventive care.

“We look forward to working with our new government to address ongoing challenges and continue to keep our focus on enhancing the quality of life for our people. Only by working together, we can achieve this.” – Glen A. Carty, SZV Director



SZV representatives who presented during the session were Mr. Glen A. Carty, Director; Mrs. Parveen Boertje, Chief Transition Officer; Mr. Elton Felisie, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Reginald Willemsberg, Chief Operations Officer; and Mr. Perry Wilson, Chair of the Supervisory Council.