Strengthening Cross-Border Cooperation: KPSM Meets with French Gendarmerie | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, the Chief of Police of Sint Maarten, along with members of the KPSM management team, met with the Commander of the French Gendarmerie at the OPAL building in Cole Bay.

Over the past months, international partners—including the DEA, Royal Anguilla Police Force, French authorities, and CARICOM officials—have been paying close attention to the activities and strategies used by KPSM and have shown strong interest in the working relationship.

As neighbors, periodic meetings are held with French and Anguillan counterparts. These meetings focus on enhancing cooperation between the law enforcement agencies. Key topics included the coordination of joint controls and patrols addressing ongoing scooter-related issues, as well as developing strategic approaches to cross-border crime.

Both KPSM and the Gendarmerie agreed to intensify coordination in operations, intelligence sharing, and targeted joint controls in hotspot areas. Part of the discussion centered on effectively addressing high-impact crimes such as robberies, home invasions, and manslaughter, as well as disrupting the growing use of scooters and off-road motorbikes involved in traffic and other serious offenses on both sides of the island. In the near future, both law enforcement agencies will combine efforts to roll out joint patrols on the Dutch and French sides of Sint Maarten.

These ongoing, structured, and recurring meetings will serve to continuously evaluate the success of cooperation efforts and ensure a proactive, united front to improve public safety for residents and visitors on both sides of Sint Maarten.