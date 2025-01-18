Student Arrested for Possession of Firearm at High School | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (ST. PETERS) - The Sint-Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is investigating an incident that occurred on Friday, January 17th, 2025, at one of the high schools located in the St. Peters South Reward area, where a student was found in possession of a firearm.

The investigation was initiated after the police received tips from concerned parents, who reported that a minor had been showing off a firearm to his friends at school. Acting on this information, the police swiftly conducted a brief investigation, which led to the identification of the student involved.

During a search, the firearm was located and subsequently confiscated. The student, whose identity is being withheld due to his status as a minor, was arrested and brought to the police station for questioning.

In addition, the parents of the minor were also questioned at the Philipsburg Police Station regarding this concerning situation.

KPSM would like to take this opportunity to remind parents that they can be held responsible for the actions of their minor children. It is important for parents to be vigilant and engaged in their children's activities, both inside and outside of school.

Furthermore, students are encouraged to communicate with their parents or school authorities if they are being bullied or are facing any issues at school. It is crucial that such matters are addressed promptly to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.