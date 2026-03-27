Students Lead “Healthy Body, Healthy Mind” Wellness Day through CAS Initiative | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SOUTH REWARD) - Students at St. Dominic High School successfully brought their vision of student wellness to life through the “Healthy Body, Healthy Mind” Wellness Day, a student-led initiative organized as part of the International Baccalaureate (IB) Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS) Programme.

The Wellness Day focused on supporting students’ physical, mental, and spiritual well-being in a meaningful and relatable way, responding to the increasing pressures faced by students, particularly those in pre-examination classes. Through intentional planning and collaboration, the initiative created a supportive environment that encouraged balance, reflection, and healthy habits.

The project was led by IB students Sienna Boodram, Arti Bulland, Ishaan Dhansinghani, and Mahika Ramchandani, with guidance and support from their supervisor Mrs. Teresa Mighten. The team recognized the need to create a space where students could pause, reset, and focus on their overall wellness: “We noticed that a lot of students were overwhelmed and didn’t always have the time and space to pause and reset. This initiative was our way of giving students that opportunity.”

Held from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the Wellness Day transformed the school environment into a space centered on care, connection, and self-awareness. The event began in The Mathias Voges Hall with an opening prayer and welcome address, setting a calm and positive tone while embracing the school’s Catholic values.

Students participated in a non-technological scavenger hunt, encouraging movement, teamwork, and a break from computer and mobile phone screens. This was followed by a series of rotating workshops on wellness, allowing participants to engage in sessions that aligned with their interests and personal needs.

One of the most energetic highlights of the day was “Move to the Beat,” a Zumba session led by IB students that combined fitness with fun. Two key workshops focused on Mindfulness and Faith.

The “Mindful Me” workshop, led by invited speaker Ms. Sjemila Williams, introduced students to practical mindfulness tools such as breathing exercises, journaling, and gratitude practices that can be applied in daily life.

The “Faith in Your Mind” workshop, facilitated by Ms. Carmen Bowers-Lake, encouraged students to reflect on how faith and spirituality can serve as sources of strength, resilience, and emotional support.

Throughout the day, students also engaged in interactive games and reflective activities, fostering a positive atmosphere and providing safe spaces for self-expression. To encourage participation, students were given “Wellness Boarding Passes” to track completed activities, making the experience interactive while promoting personal reflection on individual wellness journeys.

Healthy snacks from Fit Foods and local coconut water were provided during the workshops, reinforcing the importance of nutrition as part of a balanced and healthy lifestyle.

To assess the impact of the initiative, post-event surveys will be conducted to gather student feedback on participation, experiences, and any changes in mindset or habits. This feedback will help guide future wellness initiatives and ensure sustained impact beyond the event.

According to School Liaison Ms. Marie Richardson: The “Healthy Body, Healthy Mind Wellness Day aligns with St. Dominic High’s Development Plan priorities by fostering a school environment that nurtures students’ emotional resilience and physical health, while embedding holistic wellness into the life of the school through spiritual formation and the Catholic identity.”

The team of students were commended by the workshop facilitators and school staff for taking the initiative to address real challenges within their school community. By integrating creativity, activity, and service, the project demonstrated how student-led action can create meaningful change.

The lasting message of the day to each participant was clear: prioritizing the body, mind, and spirit is essential — and even small actions create a big impact.

L to R: Mrs Bowers and Sierra Hodge

L to R: Sjemila Williams, Veronica Destin, Sameer Chatani

Zumba Activity Form 4 and IB1