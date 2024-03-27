Successful 2nd Edition Chef Competition at The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) - The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance proudly hosted its second annual Chef Competition as part of the SXM Lagoon Festival 2024, capturing audiences with culinary innovation. Held on Thursday, March 21st, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM in the Oasis Garden, the event showcased the talents of local and yacht chefs in a vibrant atmosphere.



To commence the competition, there was a supermarket sweep facilitated by Ez-Shop powered by Prime and CC1 the day before, allowing all competitors the chance to dash through Prime and gather the necessary items for the event. Their selected items awaited them at their cooking stations the following morning.

Eight exceptional chefs from diverse culinary backgrounds showcased their skills in a thrilling competition. Participants included Kareem Brooks from Chef B Catering, Melmarie Jacobs from Exqwezeen Quisine, Chantal Jean Baptiste of La Perle Bleu, Claudia Giron of Sailing Yacht Nemo, Lucy Rogers of Motor Yacht Trending, Rene Palacios of 978 Restaurant, Athena Evertsz of Come y Calla food truck, and Antoine Malet of Motor Yacht TC.

A distinguished panel of judges, comprising culinary geniuses such as Judge Dino Jagtiani – Executive Chef at La Samanna, Judge Lester Gumbs – Executive Sous Chef at Aurora Resort, Judge Jewel – Owner of TJ Cassava Coal Pot, and Judge Bastian Schenk – Owner and Michelin Star Chef at La Villa Hibiscus, evaluated each chef's creations across three rounds: appetizer, main course, and dessert. In every round, a twist awaited the contestants: they were presented with a surprise box containing assorted items, which they were required to incorporate into their presentation. The competition criteria encompassed taste, hygiene, presentation, creativity, and technique. Additionally, they were happy to have the dynamic Gee Money as their host, who kept their spectators, competitors, and judges engaged with his lively play-by-play commentary throughout the event.

In an exciting finale, winner of the cash prize, Chef Antoine Malet was victorious, showcasing culinary mastery. Chef Athena Evertsz claimed the second position, while Chef Kareem Brooks secured the third place, demonstrating the remarkable talent of both our local and yacht chefs.

The event attracted a diverse audience, with spectators captivated from start to finish. “Bridging the gap between locals and the yachting industry, the Chef Competition fostered a spirit of inclusivity and collaboration, embodying the essence of the SXM Lagoon Festival's mission” said Ms. Sharrita Mills, Director of Sales & Marketing at The Yacht Club at Port de Plaisance.

This year, we gave our event a fresh new look by redesigning the layout. Alongside offering complimentary breakfast and lunch for our spectators, Ez-Shop powered by Prime and CC1 contributed to the event's atmosphere by providing delicious La Marca mimosas, as well as a selection of ice creams and sundaes throughout the day; Sharrita Mills added.

“Being part of what is and will ultimately become a cultural tourism showcase was an incredibly humbling experience. I refer to this as an exhibition because I sensed passion and love not only through food but also through the bonds of culture”, said Judge Lester Gumbs - Executive Sous Chef at Aurora Resort.

They concluded the competition with a vibrant Kick-Off party, officially launching the start of the SXM Lagoon Festival. Thanks to their sponsor Ez-Shop powered by Prime and CC1, the party featured a fully stocked bar. Complimentary snacks were also provided for all attendees. The evening was filled with excitement, featuring an impressive fire show, exciting performances by the mirror guy, and the beats of DJ EM, creating an unforgettable night of celebration and entertainment.

The success of the event was made possible through the generous support of main partners Ez-Shop powered by Prime and CC1 and PDG Supplies. Ez-Shop powered by Prime and CC1 contributed to the event by facilitating a supermarket sweep, as well as stocking the pantry and supplying a full stock bar throughout the event. PDG Supplies provided essential equipment, including chef's tables, burners, and utensils, ensuring the smooth execution of the competition.



The Yacht Club at Port De Plaisance would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Fire Entertainment and their dedicated team, Malongo and their team, and the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau for generously sponsoring the prize for the 2nd runner-up. Additionally, they extend their heartfelt thanks to their hardworking team, whose tireless efforts made this event a reality:

- Sharrita Mills - Director of Sales and Marketing

- Jesse Peterson - Director of Operations

- Nijerie Marlin - Marketing Assistant

- Ashley Dambruck - Project Assistant

- Ichel Moeslikan - Project Assistant