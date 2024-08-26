Successful Breast Cancer Support Group Meeting Held on August 22 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - On the evening of August 22, the Still Beautiful, Positive, and Elektralyets Foundations hosted their monthly Breast Cancer Support Group meeting at the CFC/R4CR/4C Foundation, located at A.T. Illidge Road #60 Unit 1.1. The event saw an encouraging turnout of approximately 20 participants, all eager to engage in a therapeutic and empowering session.

The meeting was facilitated by Shirley Serbony, who led an insightful discussion on the importance of mood boards. Participants were guided through the process of creating their own mood or vision boards, which serve as powerful tools to visualize and manifest positive emotions, goals, and inspirations. This activity proved to be particularly beneficial for those navigating the challenges of breast cancer, offering a creative outlet to express their hopes and aspirations.

The session provided a supportive environment where survivors, individuals currently undergoing treatment, and their supporters could share experiences, gain new perspectives, and find inspiration. The positive feedback from attendees highlighted the value of such gatherings in fostering a sense of community and resilience.

For more information about future events or to join the support group, please contact the Still Beautiful Foundation at stillbeautfulsxm@gmail.com or call +1-721-588-8020.

Next support group meetings are scheduled for September 26 and October 24, 2024.

