Successful Completion of Another Entrepreneurship Development Program by SEDC | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The St. Maarten Entrepreneurship Development Program (SEDC) proudly celebrated the successful completion of two (2) cohorts of the Entrepreneurship Development Program (EDP) on Wednesday, December 10, 2024.

The graduation ceremony at the University of St. Martin marked a significant milestone for the program and its participants. The EDP was designed to provide potential and existing entrepreneurs with the skills to transform their business ideas into reality. Throughout the program, participants were guided by a team of experienced business coaches, Edsel Gumbs, Jerome Gumbs, Natasha Manuela-Gumbs, Dwight William, and Audrey St. Luce-Jack, who covered various business topics.

The event was a significant occasion where participants showcased their entrepreneurial spirit by delivering a two-minute business pitch in front of a distinguished audience, including the Acting Head of the Department of ETT, members of the SEDC Board and its Operational Manager, experienced Business Coaches, and fellow participants.

These aspiring and existing entrepreneurs demonstrated their passion, creativity, and drive by presenting their business ideas that highlight the future of entrepreneurship in Sint Maarten. Following their presentations, the business coaches in attendance gave them constructive feedback.

Ms. Jessica Rogers, Acting Head of the Department of ETT at the Ministry of TEATT, gave the closing remarks. Rogers commended the participants for their active engagement in the program and congratulated them on their pitches designed to market their business and attract new customers effectively. She underscored that their journey with the SEDC is far from complete and will be an ongoing process. According to Ms. Rogers, this indicates that they will cultivate and sustain a collaborative relationship with the ETT department, which is responsible for endorsing and mandating the SEDC to support the implementation of the MSME Policy Framework.

The celebration proceeded with an impressive array of refreshments and snacks. The SEDC graciously provided these culinary delights, complemented by contributions from several EDP graduates who are established entrepreneurs in the culinary and baking sectors. They offered tastings to showcase their skills and highlight some of their products, allowing attendees to sample various flavors and provide feedback.

The Entrepreneurship Development Programs (EDPs) are made possible through funding from the National Recovery Project Bureau (NRPB), which implements projects on behalf of the government of St. Maarten.

The SEDC Board extends its heartfelt congratulations to all the graduates and expresses its sincere gratitude to the business coaches, mentors, and supporters who made this program successful. As the EDP graduates move forward on their entrepreneurial journeys, the SEDC remains committed to supporting them every step of the way as they contribute to the vibrant and evolving business landscape of Sint Maarten.