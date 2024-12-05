Successful Completion of Groundbreaking EF(C)T Training in Sint Maarten | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - From November 22nd to 26th, Inspired B.V. (Inspired) organized a transformative four-day Emotionally Focused (Couple) Therapy (EF(C)T) training at the Grand Case Beach Club in Sint Maarten.

This groundbreaking event marked the first time EF(C)T training was held in the region, bringing together professionals from across the Caribbean—including Curaçao, Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba, and Sint Maarten.

The intensive externship offered participants from the social domain and mental health an invaluable opportunity to deepen their understanding of this globally recognized approach to strengthening relationships and emotional well-being while fostering professional connections across the region.

Facilitated by world-renowned trainers Karin Wagenaar and Makiri Mual, the training blended theoretical insights with practical applications. Wagenaar, a leading international EFT trainer and founder of the EFT Netherlands Foundation, is celebrated for her contributions to the field, earning her the title of Officier in de Orde van Oranje-Nassau earlier this year. Mual, with his interdisciplinary expertise in cultural anthropology, restorative justice, and Emotionally Focused Mediation, offered participants a unique lens on EFT’s versatility.

It was a profound experience for the attendees to go into their emotional world, opening new doors to change. The program included an exploration of the EF(C)T principles, hands-on exercises, and a live therapy session - considered a highlight by participants for its real-world application. Attendees valued the opportunity to learn from esteemed experts, build regional connections, and expressed a strong desire for continued collaboration.

The success of this training highlights the growing emphasis on emotional well-being and relationship-focused care in the Caribbean. By hosting such events locally, Inspired reduces the need for costly overseas training, ensuring accessibility and relevance while fostering a supportive network of professionals addressing shared challenges. Inspired intends to build on this momentum, underscoring its commitment to professional development in the Caribbean.

Based in Sint Maarten, Inspired specializes in coaching, training, consultancy, and team-building services, aiming to empower individuals and teams with innovative, practical solutions. Their mission is to foster growth and resilience through reflection and connection.

Visit inspiredsxm.com to learn more. Inspired remains dedicated to bringing high-quality development opportunities to the region. For updates on future EFT training or other programs, follow Inspired on Instagram, Facebook (@InspiredSXM), and LinkedIn, or contact them via their website or email (info@inspiredsxm.com).